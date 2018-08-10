Electrify.Asia Market Capitalization Tops $4.78 Million (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded 34.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market cap of $4.78 million and $322,269.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electrify.Asia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000169 BTC on exchanges including TDAX, DDEX, Kyber Network and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003539 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015640 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00009410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000389 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00329435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00193564 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000158 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013764 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Token Profile

Electrify.Asia’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 444,324,572 tokens. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, HitBTC, Gate.io, TDAX, Kyber Network, Kucoin, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electrify.Asia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

