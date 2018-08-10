Ehi Car Services (EHIC) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Ehi Car Services (NYSE:EHIC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ehi Car Services earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2232677438509 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Ehi Car Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of Ehi Car Services traded down $0.04, reaching $12.81, on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,870. Ehi Car Services has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $895.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 0.40.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rental and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-drive car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events.

