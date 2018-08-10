Egalet (EGLT) Trading Down 0% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) dropped 0% on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $1.50. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Egalet traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,025,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EGLT. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Egalet in a research note on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Egalet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Egalet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 1,540.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 721,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 677,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.57% of Egalet worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.00. The company has a market cap of $30.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.37.

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 million. equities analysts anticipate that Egalet will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Egalet

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

