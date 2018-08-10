Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at SunTrust Banks

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $170.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Edwards Lifesciences traded down $1.09, hitting $138.06, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 887,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $100.20 and a 12 month high of $156.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.32 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,815 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $1,368,112.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,472.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 3,800 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $550,962.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,483 shares in the company, valued at $12,829,150.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,815 shares of company stock worth $28,388,683 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,714,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $977,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,511 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 633.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 364,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,116,000 after acquiring an additional 315,144 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 845,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,101,000 after acquiring an additional 270,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth about $35,422,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

