Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $924.65 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) will report sales of $924.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $916.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $939.30 million. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $821.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full year sales of $3.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences opened at $139.15 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $156.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.60.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,900 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total transaction of $4,470,452.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,731 shares in the company, valued at $15,317,888.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $956,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,815 shares of company stock worth $28,388,683 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EW. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 269.6% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 37,374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 27,261 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,419,000 after buying an additional 36,873 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

