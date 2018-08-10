Editas Medicine (EDIT) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

EDIT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $72.50 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Shares of Editas Medicine traded up $0.76, hitting $29.42, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 7,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,514. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $45.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.71, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 62.74% and a negative net margin of 623.35%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katrine Bosley sold 8,333 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $246,240.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,279,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,796,400.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew A. F. Hack sold 10,000 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $386,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,999 shares of company stock worth $2,992,109 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $203,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $201,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $207,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a genome editing company. It focuses on treating patients with genetically defined diseases by correcting their disease causing genes. The company develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically defined diseases with an initial focus on debilitating illnesses where there are no approved treatments.

