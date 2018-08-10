EchoLink Market Capitalization Achieves $2.95 Million (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $2.95 million and $434,514.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded 25.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, LBank, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00312657 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00197644 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000150 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00014047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About EchoLink

EchoLink’s genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,810,007 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

