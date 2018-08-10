Echelon Financial (EFH) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc (TSE:EFH) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after BMO Capital Markets upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a market perform rating. BMO Capital Markets now has a C$14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.00. Echelon Financial traded as high as C$12.19 and last traded at C$12.75, with a volume of 1100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.74.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Echelon Financial from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday.

About Echelon Financial

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites non-standard automobile insurance; and insurance for motorcycles, antique and classic vehicles, trailers, motor-homes, recreational vehicles, and personal property.

