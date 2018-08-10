Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

NYSE:DEA opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $898.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.41.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $3,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

