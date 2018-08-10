Easterly Government Properties (DEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.
NYSE:DEA opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $22.32. The company has a market capitalization of $898.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.41.
In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $3,195,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 102,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. 98.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.