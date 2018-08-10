EAM Investors LLC Takes Position in Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 173,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSII. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quality Systems by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 615,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 352,411 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Quality Systems by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,241,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quality Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Quality Systems by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 323,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quality Systems alerts:

Shares of Quality Systems opened at $21.67 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Quality Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.62.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. research analysts forecast that Quality Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QSII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Quality Systems to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Quality Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Quality Systems Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.