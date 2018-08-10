EAM Investors LLC Sells 5,016 Shares of Integer Holdings Corp (ITGR)

EAM Investors LLC cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Corp (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.16% of Integer worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $1,082,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Integer by 207,787.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp bought a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $200,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Integer during the second quarter worth $420,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised shares of Integer to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

In related news, COO Jeremy Friedman sold 13,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.28, for a total value of $861,706.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer M. Bolt sold 3,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $236,998.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,878 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,557.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock worth $1,628,397 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITGR opened at $70.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. Integer Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $76.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.41 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Corp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers arthroscopic devices and components, such as shaver blades and burrs, ablation probes, and suture anchors; laparoscopic and general surgery products, including trocars, endoscopes and laparoscopes, closure devices, harmonic scalpels, bipolar energy delivery devices, radio frequency probes, thermal tumor ablation devices, and ophthalmic surgery devices; and biopsy and drug delivery products.

