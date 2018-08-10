EAM Investors LLC Sells 16,201 Shares of KMG Chemicals, Inc. (KMG)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its holdings in KMG Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:KMG) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,201 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of KMG Chemicals worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in KMG Chemicals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 65,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 851,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,019,000 after buying an additional 14,736 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 625,462 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,496,000 after buying an additional 17,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after buying an additional 54,693 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KMG Chemicals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,743,000 after buying an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

KMG opened at $68.52 on Friday. KMG Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.65 and a twelve month high of $79.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.28.

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. KMG Chemicals had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $118.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. KMG Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that KMG Chemicals, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KMG Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KMG Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KMG Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

In other news, VP Christopher W. Gonser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,729.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About KMG Chemicals

KMG Chemicals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, formulates, and distributes specialty chemicals and performance materials worldwide. The company's Electronic Chemicals segment is involved in the sale of high purity process chemicals primarily to etch and clean silicon wafers in the production of semiconductors, photovoltaics, and flat panel displays.

