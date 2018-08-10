EAM Investors LLC Invests $3.53 Million in Genomic Health, Inc. (GHDX)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 69,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genomic Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 3,653.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 24,769 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 40.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Genomic Health in the second quarter valued at about $635,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Genomic Health by 15.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $380,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fred E. Cohen sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $463,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,248,657.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,664 shares of company stock valued at $6,691,598 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GHDX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genomic Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

Genomic Health opened at $55.08 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 113.90 and a beta of 0.49. Genomic Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.54 and a 52 week high of $59.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Genomic Health, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

