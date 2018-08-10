EAM Global Investors LLC Purchases New Position in Digi International Inc. (DGII)

EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 92,356 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 233,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 33,390 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digi International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,015,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 145,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Digi International opened at $13.10 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Digi International Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $360.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.94 and a beta of 1.41.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. equities research analysts predict that Digi International Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digi International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 26th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGII. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, July 27th. First Analysis set a $16.00 target price on Digi International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Digi International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other news, VP Jon A. Nyland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,736.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 8,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $101,509.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,629.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,099 shares of company stock worth $255,741 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things networking hardware products and solutions. It operates in two segments, Machine-to-Machine and Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

