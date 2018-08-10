EAM Global Investors LLC Invests $1.37 Million in OptiNose Inc (OPTN)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 48,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OptiNose alerts:

Shares of OptiNose opened at $21.01 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 9.66 and a quick ratio of 9.50. OptiNose Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that OptiNose Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, Director Sriram Venkataraman sold 2,875,000 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $60,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert P. O’neil bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OPTN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and potent anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.