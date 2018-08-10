EAM Global Investors LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX)

EAM Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 37,556 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heron Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.09.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $225,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Robert Rosen sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $8,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 132,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,608.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 440,469 shares of company stock worth $17,218,958 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics opened at $39.00 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.82 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 515.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

