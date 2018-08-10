EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (ECC) Receives $21.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ECC shares. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM in a report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine lowered EAGLE POINT Cr/COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Get EAGLE POINT Cr/COM alerts:

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM traded down $0.15, reaching $18.41, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 2,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.19. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM has a 52-week low of $17.28 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 58.09%. equities research analysts predict that EAGLE POINT Cr/COM will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. EAGLE POINT Cr/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.66%.

In other EAGLE POINT Cr/COM news, insider Daniel M. Spinner acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73,933.00 per share, with a total value of $5,544,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Majewski acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49,500.00 per share, with a total value of $2,475,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 2nd quarter worth about $183,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 5,754.7% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 322,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 317,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of EAGLE POINT Cr/COM by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares during the last quarter. 44.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT Cr/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.