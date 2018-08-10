E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd.

Shares of EONGY stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $10.87. The company had a trading volume of 56,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 10.93%. research analysts anticipate that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.