e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF):

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They now have a $12.25 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $11.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/9/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00.

8/8/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/27/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

7/26/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

7/16/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/10/2018 – e.l.f. Beauty was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a cosmetic company. Its cosmetic category primarily consists of face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, such as brushes and applicators. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is based in Oakland, United States. “

Shares of ELF opened at $9.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Get elf Beauty Inc alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $59.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.20 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider John P. Bailey sold 43,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $704,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,300 shares of company stock valued at $858,418. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELF. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for elf Beauty Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for elf Beauty Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.