Dutch Coin (DUTCH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Dutch Coin (CURRENCY:DUTCH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. Dutch Coin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Dutch Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dutch Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dutch Coin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00046990 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00004218 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00279668 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003356 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00066598 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Dutch Coin Profile

Dutch Coin (DUTCH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2017. Dutch Coin’s official website is www.dutchcoin.net . Dutch Coin’s official message board is bitcoingarden.org/forum/index.php?topic=18157.0 . Dutch Coin’s official Twitter account is @Dutch_coin

Buying and Selling Dutch Coin

Dutch Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dutch Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dutch Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dutch Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

