Dupont Capital Management Corp Purchases New Holdings in Twitter Inc (TWTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 23,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TWTR. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,102.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,146,516 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 2,049,071 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,168,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,083,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 518.4% in the 1st quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 1,056,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,642,000 after buying an additional 885,450 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter worth $23,208,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Twitter from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Twitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Twitter stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.00, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.68. Twitter Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.35 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. Twitter’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $482,381.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,355 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $59,904.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,791,954 shares of company stock valued at $121,932,783. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

