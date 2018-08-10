Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in CA, Inc. (CA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CA were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CA by 7.1% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $113,000. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of CA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 933,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CA by 773.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,146,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CA during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CA alerts:

In other CA news, insider Ayman Sayed sold 83,703 shares of CA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $2,918,723.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,267.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul L. Pronsati sold 7,196 shares of CA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $253,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,147.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,720 shares of company stock worth $6,947,746. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CA stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.21. CA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $44.25.

CA (NASDAQ:CA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CA had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that CA, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CA shares. ValuEngine downgraded CA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded CA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded CA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

About CA

CA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, delivers, and licenses software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mainframe Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Services. The Mainframe Solutions segment offers solutions for the IBM z Systems platform, which runs various mission critical business applications.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CA).

Receive News & Ratings for CA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.