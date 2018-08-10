Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $900,000 in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 39,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $310,836,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $40,286,000. Foundation Resource Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $21,905,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $19,622,000. Finally, Pacifica Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $18,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group opened at $24.29 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $28.30. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $911.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, offers a range of products and services in investment banking, equities, fixed income, and wealth management in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It engages in the debt capital market, equity capital market, merger and acquisition, private capital advisory, and restructuring and recapitalization businesses.

