Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.78 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a net margin of 10.64% and a negative return on equity of 33.35%.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet traded down $0.27, reaching $141.94, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 2,372,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,838. Dun & Bradstreet has a one year low of $105.42 and a one year high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.56.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5225 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several research firms have commented on DNB. ValuEngine upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dun & Bradstreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

The Dun & Bradstreet Corporation provides commercial data, analytics, and insight on businesses. The company operates through two segments, Americas and Non-Americas. It offers risk management solutions comprising trade credit solutions, such as The D&B Credit Suite, which includes D&B Credit and DNBi, subscription-based online applications that offer customers real time access to information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; various business information reports; and D&B Credibility solutions primarily for small businesses; Supplier Risk Manager, an online application that helps businesses mitigate supply chain risk; Compliance product suite that includes D&B Onboard and D&B Compliance Check, which helps customers comply with anti-money laundering and anti-bribery and corruption regulations through onboarding, screening, and monitoring of customers and third parties; and D&B Direct, an API that enables data integration inside enterprise applications, such as ERP, and enables master data management and toolkit.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.