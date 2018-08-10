Dropbox (DBX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JMP Securities

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Nomura began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox opened at $34.43 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.14. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $26.61 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 702.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 574,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Galileo PTC Ltd purchased a new position in Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc in October 2009. Dropbox Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.