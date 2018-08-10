Dover Motorsports, Inc. (DVD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Zacks has also assigned Dover Motorsports an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of Dover Motorsports traded up $0.03, reaching $2.18, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015. Dover Motorsports has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a market cap of $79.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.16.

Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. Dover Motorsports had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 7.83%. equities research analysts predict that Dover Motorsports will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Motorsports Company Profile

Dover Motorsports, Inc markets and promotes motorsports entertainment in the United States. It owns and operates Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware; and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tennessee. The company was formerly known as Dover Downs Entertainment, Inc Dover Motorsports, Inc was founded in 1969 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

