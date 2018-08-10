Dorian LPG (LPG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.89 million. Dorian LPG had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 12.80%.

LPG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.75. 96,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,591. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $448.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.08. Dorian LPG has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $8.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LPG shares. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

