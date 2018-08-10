Donaldson (DCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Donaldson’s strength across its end-markets along with its line of innovative products and offerings augers well in the quarters ahead. Also, Donaldson’s acquisition proved conducive to the company’s performance. Furthermore, its strong liquidity position adds to the company’s strength. On the flip side, Donaldson’s operations remain vulnerable to weakness in the gas turbine market. Also, the company’s gross margins are being compressed due to inflation, which is affecting the outlay on raw materials like steel. This apart, over the past year, the company’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry average. Also, the company looks relatively more leveraged than the industry.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donaldson from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $47.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Donaldson has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $52.20.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.68 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 30.15%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 44.97%.

In related news, Director John Wiehoff sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $689,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,620 shares in the company, valued at $2,996,993.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Donaldson by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 450.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 645,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 26,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 97,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 10,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

