Domino’s Pizza Group (DOM) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON: DOM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/9/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from GBX 370 ($4.79) to GBX 310 ($4.01). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 280 ($3.62) price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

8/6/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

8/3/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/31/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd.

7/31/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/26/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its price target raised by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 250 ($3.24) to GBX 280 ($3.62). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group is now covered by analysts at Goodbody. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 445 ($5.76) price target on the stock.

7/4/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.50) price target on the stock.

6/26/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 425 ($5.50) price target on the stock.

6/12/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

DOM opened at GBX 302.70 ($3.92) on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC. has a 1 year low of GBX 255.80 ($3.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 372.70 ($4.82).

Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported GBX 7.80 ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Domino’s Pizza Group had a return on equity of 81.71% and a net margin of 17.82%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.05 ($0.05) per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza Group’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

In related news, insider Rachel Osborne sold 7,717 shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 377 ($4.88), for a total transaction of £29,093.09 ($37,660.96).

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 1,192 stores in the six European markets.

