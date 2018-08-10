Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) PT Raised to $298.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by research analysts at Citigroup from $281.00 to $298.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.42% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “$271.75” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.48.

Domino’s Pizza traded down $0.49, reaching $290.96, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 18,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.24. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $166.74 and a 52 week high of $295.24.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $779.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.88 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 8.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider J Patrick Doyle sold 20,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.42, for a total transaction of $5,511,041.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

