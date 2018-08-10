DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (DNP) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DNP) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,743 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $7,434,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 167,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 201,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock opened at $10.96 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

About DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock

There is no company description available for DNP Select Income Fund.

