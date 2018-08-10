DLH Holdings Corp (DLHC) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $8.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned DLH an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Noble Financial set a $8.00 target price on shares of DLH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DLH remained flat at $$5.35 during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. DLH has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.36.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. DLH had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.00 million. research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Alderman sold 16,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $90,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Alderman sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $101,061.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,298 shares of company stock valued at $260,856. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLH by 38.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 71.8% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 731,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 305,645 shares during the last quarter. 56.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

