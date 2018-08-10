Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (DPLO) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Leerink Swann Forecasts

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) – Stock analysts at Leerink Swann boosted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 6th. Leerink Swann analyst D. Larsen now expects that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Leerink Swann currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

DPLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diplomat Pharmacy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.64.

DPLO stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.14. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $28.74.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 0.06%. Diplomat Pharmacy’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

In other news, Director Shawn Tomasello sold 1,680 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total value of $40,773.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,044.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey G. Park sold 13,875 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $335,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $419,364 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,946,000 after buying an additional 724,925 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,919,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 94,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 17,568.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,239,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,427 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,024,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy by 1,424.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 939,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 877,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company stocks, dispenses, and distributes prescriptions for various biotechnology and specialty pharmaceutical manufacturers. It also provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training/consulting, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

