Dime Community Bancshares (DCOM) & Malvern Bancorp (MLVF) Critical Survey

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, meaning that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dime Community Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dime Community Bancshares 1 2 1 0 2.00 Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.45%. Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.13%. Given Dime Community Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Dime Community Bancshares is more favorable than Malvern Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Dime Community Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dime Community Bancshares 23.18% 8.54% 0.81% Malvern Bancorp 15.63% 7.64% 0.75%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dime Community Bancshares and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dime Community Bancshares $233.61 million 2.87 $51.88 million $1.29 13.84 Malvern Bancorp $36.12 million 4.50 $5.81 million N/A N/A

Dime Community Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Dividends

Dime Community Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Malvern Bancorp does not pay a dividend. Dime Community Bancshares pays out 43.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Dime Community Bancshares beats Malvern Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans; one-to-four family residential and condominium/cooperative apartment loans; home equity and home improvement loans; equity lines of credit on multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans; acquisition, land development, and construction loans; small business administration loans; finance loans and leases; and consumer loans. In addition, it manages and owns real estate; sells non-Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insured investment products; and invests in multifamily residential and commercial real estate loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 28 full-service retail banking offices located throughout Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx, Nassau County, and Suffolk County, New York. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About Malvern Bancorp

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. As of September 30, 2017, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; a private banking office in Morristown, New Jersey; and leases representative offices in Montchanin, Delaware, and Palm Beach, Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.