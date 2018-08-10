Diamondback Energy (FANG) Given Overweight Rating at Capital One Financial

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday.

FANG has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub cut Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $181.00 price objective on Diamondback Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.96.

Shares of Diamondback Energy opened at $131.15 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $85.73 and a 12-month high of $138.25. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 35.09%. The firm had revenue of $526.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, insider Michael L. Hollis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.85, for a total value of $644,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $106,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $885,988.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,332 shares of company stock worth $1,367,579 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $121,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14,557.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.5% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Its activities are primarily focused on the Wolfcamp, Spraberry, Clearfork, Bone Spring, and Cline formations.

