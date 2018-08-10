Diageo (DGE) Given a GBX 2,300 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 2,300 ($29.77) price target from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.54) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,800 ($36.25) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 2,825 ($36.57) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Cfra set a GBX 3,250 ($42.07) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.83) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,820 ($36.50).

Diageo opened at GBX 2,791.50 ($36.14) on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,186.50 ($28.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,735.50 ($35.41).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 118.60 ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 116.50 ($1.51) by GBX 2.10 ($0.03). Diageo had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 33.47%.

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 299 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,768 ($35.83) per share, for a total transaction of £8,276.32 ($10,713.68).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

