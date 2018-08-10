Deutsche Post (DPW) PT Set at €35.00 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €35.00 ($40.70) price target by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €37.57 ($43.68).

Shares of Deutsche Post opened at €31.04 ($36.09) on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

