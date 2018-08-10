Deutsche Post (DPW) Given a €37.60 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €37.60 ($43.72) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. HSBC set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €37.57 ($43.68).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Post opened at €31.04 ($36.09) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.