Deutsche Bank Boosts Belmond (BEL) Price Target to $17.00

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank to $17.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Belmond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut Belmond from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

NYSE BEL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,312. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Belmond has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $16.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 129.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Belmond (NYSE:BEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Belmond had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.22 million. analysts forecast that Belmond will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,499,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Belmond by 213.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 209,119 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Belmond in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Belmond by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Belmond by 24.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 93,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 18,271 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belmond Company Profile

Belmond Ltd. engages in the hotel and travel businesses. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned, invested in, or managed 36 deluxe hotels and resort properties in the United States, Mexico, The Caribbean, Europe, Southern Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia; 1 stand-alone restaurant in New York; 7 tourist trains in Europe, Southeast Asia, and Peru; 1 river cruise in Myanmar; and 1 canal boat business in France.

