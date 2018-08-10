Determine (DTRM) Cut to Neutral at B. Riley

Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $1.50 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $2.25. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on DTRM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Determine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd.
DTRM stock opened at $1.54 on Friday. Determine has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.78.
Determine Company Profile
Determine, Inc provides software-as-a-service source-to-pay and enterprise contract lifecycle management (ECLM) solutions. The company offers Determine Cloud Platform, an open technology infrastructure for application in strategic sourcing, contract management, e-procurement, invoice management, financial management, supplier management, business, ECLM, and analytics.
