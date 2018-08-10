DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 86.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on XRAY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

XRAY stock opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $38.83 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 39.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $64,345.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,780.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,431.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $202,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.1% in the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

