Deltec Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc Class A (GOOGL)

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the quarter. Alphabet Inc Class A accounts for about 3.9% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet Inc Class A were worth $19,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 51,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,115,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc Class A by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,257 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet Inc Class A alerts:

Alphabet Inc Class A stock opened at $1,264.46 on Friday. Alphabet Inc Class A has a one year low of $918.60 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.51 by $2.24. Alphabet Inc Class A had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc Class A will post 42.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Vetr downgraded Alphabet Inc Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class A in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet Inc Class A to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.51.

About Alphabet Inc Class A

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.