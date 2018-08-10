Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 27,350 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.4% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 137,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 37.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 29,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 114.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.47, for a total value of $757,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,447 shares in the company, valued at $5,271,440.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Craig M. Meynard sold 1,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $97,377.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,402.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,681 shares of company stock worth $5,136,493. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $55.34 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $44.59 and a one year high of $60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 26.75%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

