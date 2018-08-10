Delphi Technologies (DLPH) Given a $60.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Delphi Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Delphi Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Delphi Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Delphi Technologies from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.55.

Shares of DLPH stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.91. 907,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,871. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.95.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Delphi Technologies will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. Delphi Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.20%.

In related news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,957 shares in the company, valued at $200,768.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLPH. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,301,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,429,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,997,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,729,000 after purchasing an additional 943,977 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 69.2% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,630,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,672,000 after purchasing an additional 666,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delphi Technologies by 459.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 689,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,859,000 after purchasing an additional 566,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Delphi Technologies

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

