Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes Position in National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,844,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $258,673,000 after purchasing an additional 36,429 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,236,000 after purchasing an additional 78,703 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 625,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 178,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

NHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $83.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.44.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $77.31 on Friday. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $62.71 and a 52-week high of $81.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 15.21 and a quick ratio of 15.21.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $72.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.80 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 53.16% and a return on equity of 11.57%. sell-side analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

