Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 61,560 Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 9.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter worth $1,099,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cousins Properties by 280.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 301,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 221,900 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 15,919.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CUZ opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $113.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

In other Cousins Properties news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

