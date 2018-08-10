Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires Shares of 33,802 Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 33,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences opened at $16.40 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($2.77). sell-side analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

