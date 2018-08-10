Dawson Geophysical Co (DWSN) Given $7.00 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Dawson Geophysical Co (NASDAQ:DWSN) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. Dawson Geophysical’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Dawson Geophysical an industry rank of 178 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Dawson Geophysical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DWSN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dawson Geophysical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 815.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 21,622 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical during the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Dawson Geophysical traded down $0.13, hitting $5.82, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. 64,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,079. Dawson Geophysical has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $136.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. analysts forecast that Dawson Geophysical will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Dawson Geophysical

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dawson Geophysical (DWSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dawson Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dawson Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.