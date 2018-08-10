David Allan Malinauskas Sells 12,000 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$798,000.00.

David Allan Malinauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 31st, David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.20, for a total value of C$105,920.00.

On Monday, June 11th, David Allan Malinauskas bought 12 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$714.12.

TIH opened at C$66.50 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$67.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toromont Industries from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$72.00 price objective on Toromont Industries and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.00.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

