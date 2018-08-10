David Allan Malinauskas Sells 12,000 Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd (TIH) Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.50, for a total value of C$798,000.00.
David Allan Malinauskas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 31st, David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.20, for a total value of C$105,920.00.
- On Monday, June 11th, David Allan Malinauskas bought 12 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$59.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$714.12.
TIH opened at C$66.50 on Friday. Toromont Industries Ltd has a 52 week low of C$43.83 and a 52 week high of C$67.29.
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in a variety of applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
Featured Article: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.