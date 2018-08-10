David A. Martin Acquires 20,000 Shares of Titan International Inc (TWI) Stock

Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) CFO David A. Martin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $144,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.24 on Friday. Titan International Inc has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $435.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Titan International Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Titan International’s payout ratio is currently -4.08%.

TWI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Titan International from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Titan International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan International by 97.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 58,580 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,140,000 after purchasing an additional 178,189 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Titan International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 380,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,632 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, wheel and tire assemblies, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

